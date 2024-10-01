Family of deceased UDS student demands justice

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: 3news

The family of Mohammed Zakiu Wumpini, a Level 200 pharmacy student at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, is demanding justice after he was allegedly stabbed to death.



His body was found on campus on Thursday, September 26, a day after he was last seen.



Initial reports suggested robbery as his phone and motorcycle were missing.



However, his family claims his valuables were found intact, raising suspicions of a targeted killing.



The university has launched an investigation, while students express concerns over campus security. Police are currently investigating the case.