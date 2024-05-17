Family of slain soldier attacks suspect at Achimota Court hearing

General News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Tensions reached a boiling point at the Achimota District Court during a hearing for the murder of a soldier in a land dispute at Kasoa Millennium City.



The accused, Benlord Ababio, a chief and a reported national security operative, faced charges for fatally shooting the military officer who intervened in the land dispute.



The courtroom atmosphere turned volatile as family members of the slain soldier launched a physical attack on Chief Benlord Ababio outside the court premises.



During a court break, as Ababio was being paraded, the irate family members confronted him, loudly accusing him of the soldier's death.



The situation quickly escalated, with the family hurling items and throwing punches at the suspect, who was swiftly whisked away.



Amid the chaos, court security intervened to restore order.



The incident highlights the intense emotions surrounding the case and the deep-seated grievances within the community over the land dispute and the soldier's tragic death.



The case is set to resume next week, with the outcome eagerly awaited by all parties involved.



