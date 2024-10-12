Family values march: Protestors did not misbehave – Edem Senanu to AMGJ

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Edem Senanu, an anti-corruption advocate and member of Advocate for Christ Ghana, has disputed claims made by the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana (AMJG) regarding misconduct during the recent Family Values March.



AMJG, led by Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, accused protesters, including MP Samuel Nartey George, of insulting the judiciary and the Chief Justice.



However, Senanu, speaking on GHOne TV, countered that the protest was peaceful, with no attempts to force entry into the Supreme Court, and no evidence of insults or disorder, commending the police for their thoroughness in handling the event.