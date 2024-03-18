Fantasy Dome dismantled to pave way for the development of Trade Fair Center

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited has taken down the Fantasy Dome, owned by Fantasy Entertainment, to facilitate the ongoing Ghana International Trade Fair Center Development Project, Asaase News reports.



Having stood on the trade fair site since January 2018, the dismantling of the Dome aims to create space for developers to complete the ambitious project. Despite efforts to persuade Fantasy Entertainment to relocate the structure after the expiration of their tenancy agreement in December 2023, the company remained uncooperative.



In response to claims of an injunction preventing the demolition, the CEO of Fantasy Entertainment asserted its existence, but the Trade Fair Company Limited refuted such assertions, stating no court processes were served regarding an injunction.



Interestingly, the area occupied by the Fantasy Dome is crucial for the construction of essential infrastructure for the Trade Fair Center's development, including power, water, and drainage systems. The presence of the Dome had impeded progress on these critical works for approximately a year.



Consequently, on March 16, 2024, under the supervision of the Ghana Police Service and with support from the National Security Ministry, the Trade Fair Company embarked on the exercise to dismantle the Fantasy Dome, ensuring unimpeded progress on the site's redevelopment.



The Ghana Trade Fair Company, established in 1960, aims to promote and facilitate trade in Ghana. Under President Nana Akufo Addo's vision to position Ghana as a trade hub for West Africa, the company has undergone revitalization efforts, securing funding for ambitious redevelopment projects.



The new Ghana International Trade Fair Center Development Project, upon completion, will boast a convention and exhibition center, a technology hub, retail mall, commercial offices, hotel accommodations, and public realm spaces, with infrastructure works and construction already underway.