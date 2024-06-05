You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946918

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Farmer allegedly defiles two toddlers at Assin Odunkrom

The mother of one victim found Kobby half-naked The mother of one victim found Kobby half-naked

A 20-year-old farmer, Kobby, has allegedly defiled two 3-year-old girls in Assin Odunkrom, Central Region.

The mother of one victim found Kobby half-naked and erect after searching for her child.

Kobby fled and is hiding.

The victims revealed he assaulted them vaginally, anally, and orally.

The mother appeals to the police to arrest Kobby, and a medical form has been issued for the victims' treatment. The Assin South District Commander confirms efforts to arrest Kobby are underway.

