Farmer arrested after shooting brother and bystander

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A farmer, Kofi Nugo, aged 49, has been arrested by police on suspicion of shooting his brother, Robert, and a bystander named Hunor Adza after a dispute erupted in Agbedorkofe, Volta Region.



Authorities confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are in progress, with Hunor Adza reported to be in stable condition while Robert's injuries are critical, requiring urgent medical attention at Ho Teaching Hospital.



Eyewitnesses recounted the altercation, revealing that the dispute unfolded on Thursday, March 21, during a meeting attended by their mother, Madam Agbowugbe Abadzivor, where Nugo attempted to forcefully take her home, resulting in a confrontation.



Allegedly, Nugo retrieved a firearm from his residence after an argument ensued, intending to shoot his brother, but inadvertently injured Hunor Adza, a bystander, during the altercation.



Robert intervened to stop Nugo's actions, leading to a physical confrontation, and subsequently, Nugo shot Robert, injuring him in the abdomen and chest.



Nugo fled the scene but was later apprehended by police on Friday, March 22, and is currently assisting authorities with their investigations.