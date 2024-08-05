Farmer service centres will be one-stop shop for farmers – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC Flagbearer, has pledged to set up Farmer Service Centres to boost agricultural production if elected.



These centres will offer farmers credit for seeds, fertilizers, and other inputs, with repayment due after harvest.



Announcing this during a rally in Bawku, Mahama emphasized the need for Ghana to reduce its dependency on imports by increasing local production.



He also highlighted the importance of irrigation projects to support year-round farming and reduce job migration.



Mahama called on Bawku residents to vote for change in the upcoming elections.