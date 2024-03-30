Farmers urged to exercise caution amid rising bushfire risks

General News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Farmers have been cautioned to exercise caution when starting fires to mitigate the risk of bushfires, particularly amidst the prevailing weather conditions.



Thomas Kwabena Bonsu, Executive Director of Fire and Bush Burning Prevention Advocacy, emphasized the necessity for farmers to be vigilant in handling fires due to the current weather patterns, which present heightened risks of bushfires.



The call comes as the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) issued warnings regarding the prevailing weather conditions, including rising temperatures and potential heat waves across the country.



In a statement, Mr. Bonsu highlighted the increased likelihood of bushfires due to factors such as high temperatures, exacerbated by the ongoing harmattan season.



He underscored common causes of bushfires, including agricultural burning, hunting practices, and activities like smoking and cooking in farm areas.



Mr. Bonsu stressed the importance of farmers adhering to the warnings issued by GMet and implementing preventive measures to curb the incidence of bushfires, which pose a threat to agricultural lands and communities.



He also called for public support in awareness campaigns to educate individuals on the importance of fire safety measures, both at home and in rural areas.