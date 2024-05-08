Farouk Aliu Mahama apologizes for attack on journalist during NPP primaries

Politics of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, has issued an apology following the attack on Citi FM/Citi TV’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, during the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.



In a press statement released on Tuesday, May 7, Aliu Mahama expressed regret over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.



He assured that such an incident would not happen again and emphasized his commitment to promoting a peaceful and constructive political environment.



The MP, who also chairs Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee, condemned all forms of violence, especially against the media.



He highlighted the critical role of the media in Ghana's democratic society and stressed the need to encourage them to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.



Aliu Mahama emphasized that violence has no place in society and reiterated his commitment to upholding peaceful political discourse.



In his statement, Aliu Mahama stated, "I am writing to express my sincere regret over the recent incident that occurred at the NPP parliamentary primaries in Yendi. The attack on individuals, including your correspondent, was deeply regrettable and unfortunate.



I have always been a proponent of a peaceful and constructive political environment, and I unequivocally condemn any form of violence, especially against the media. Throughout my life, I have upheld the belief that violence or anything close to it has no place in our society."



The incident highlights the importance of respecting press freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists in Ghana.