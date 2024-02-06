Farouk Mahama's assault on Citi FM journalist earns him blacklist from 4 media groups

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been placed on a blacklist by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for attacking Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent for Citi FM and Citi TV.



Alabira was reportedly attacked by Mr. Mahama and his team while he was reporting on a scuffle that ensued during the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Yendi constituency.



In a press conference held today, February 6, 2024, four groups, namely, Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), announced a media blacklist on Farouk Aliu Mahama.



"That all media houses must BLACKLIST and offer Farouk Aliu Mahama no media coverage, interview, etc. as the MP for Yendi and any other state position he holds until further notice. We want you to know that apart from him being insensitive to the work of journalists (as demonstrated during the Parliamentary Primaries), there are vigilantes around him who may harm you. So, just steer clear of him and his thugs," the groups stated.



“My Colleagues, it is our hope that all media houses will rally behind our call and ensure that they adhere to the directives. This is in our shared interest.”



“We are giving the NPP, Regional and National, and the Ghana Police Service ten (10) days ultimatum each to hear from them. They should arrest the perpetrators. If they fail, we shall advise ourselves,” they added.