Fatal accident claims two lives on Damango-Sawla highway

Regional News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An incident occurred at Grupe barrier along the Damango-Sawla Highway on Thursday, May 2, resulting in the loss of two lives and multiple injuries.

The unfortunate event involved a Toyota Hiace bearing registration number GC 5766-22.



According to a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the victims, aged 16 and 65, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident.



The driver attributed the cause of the accident to a burst rear tyre, leading to the vehicle flipping over before coming to rest upright.



Rescue personnel from the Damongo Municipal Fire Command promptly responded to a distress call, rushing to the scene.



Led by Leading Fireman Diwura Hafiz, and supported by ADO I Kotochi and Municipal Fire Commander ADO I Okumah, the team found the vehicle partially damaged upon arrival.



Injured passengers were swiftly conveyed to the Sawla Government Hospital for medical attention, while the deceased were transferred to the Mortuary for preservation pending further investigation.