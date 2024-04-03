You are here: HomeNews2024 04 03Article 1927784

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fatal car accident claims three lives in Ashanti Region

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The incident occurred on Easter Sunday The incident occurred on Easter Sunday

Three people met their untimely demise in a horrific car crash in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.

The tragedy occurred on Easter Sunday at approximately 10 pm, as a speeding Hyundai Elantra overturned and burst into flames, claiming the lives of three passengers.

Despite the devastation, bystanders managed to rescue one individual from the wreckage.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment