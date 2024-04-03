Fatal car accident claims three lives in Ashanti Region

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three people met their untimely demise in a horrific car crash in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region.



The tragedy occurred on Easter Sunday at approximately 10 pm, as a speeding Hyundai Elantra overturned and burst into flames, claiming the lives of three passengers.



Despite the devastation, bystanders managed to rescue one individual from the wreckage.



