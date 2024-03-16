Fatal clash in Talensi District: One dead, multiple injured as local miners clash with military

Regional News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.classfmonline.com

A clash between local miners and military forces in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region has resulted in tragic consequences, with one individual losing his life and several others sustaining injuries.



The incident occurred on Friday, March 15, 2024, when Earl International, previously known as Shanxi Mining Company, requested military assistance to halt illegal mining activities within their concession area.



Tensions escalated rapidly as local miners, joined by some women, protested and resisted the intervention, leading to a confrontation with the military personnel.



In response to the resistance, the military opened fire, causing multiple casualties among the protesting miners.



The situation quickly deteriorated, plunging the mining community into chaos and panic.



Despite efforts to provide urgent medical treatment, one individual succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to the Regional Hospital.