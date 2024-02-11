Fatal collision claims three lives on Asamankese to Nsawam road

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Three persons have died in a fatal collision on Asamakese to Nsawam road in Eastern region.



The crash occurred near Adeiso – Atom city between a speeding Toyota vehicle, registered as GW1078-S and transporting palm fruits, and a tipper truck with registration number GN 1408-18-19 laden with sand from the Asamankese area en route to Nsawam.



According to eyewitnesses, the Toyota driver’s attempt to evade a pothole led to a devastating head-on collision with the tipper truck.



Regrettably, all occupants of the Toyota, including the driver, mate, and the female trader transporting the palm fruits, lost their lives in the accident.



This stretch of road has gained notoriety for its history of fatal crashes, with at least two similar incidents reported earlier this year.



Concerned resident Eunice Aseye attributes the recurring accidents to speeding and reckless overtaking by drivers.



She has called upon the Ghana Highway Authority to intervene by installing speed rams along the road to mitigate such tragic occurrences.



Meanwhile Police have commenced investigations into the accident while the bodies are deposited at the morgue.