Fatal school bus crash claims lives of 3 children and teacher in Kwahu

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: CNR

Three school children and a female teacher from Ampea Memorial School in the Kwahu West Municipality have been confirmed dead following an accident they were involved in on Thursday.



Seventeen other children who were previously trapped in the wreckage are in critical condition at Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and Agyarkwa, a private hospital in Nkawkaw.



According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after the Hyundai Grace school bus with registration number GE 2291-10, which was conveying the school children, reportedly turned onto the main road without checking for oncoming vehicles, resulting in a collision with a state-registered vehicle, a white Nissan Patrol with registration number GT 8455-19, belonging to a District Chief Executive who was travelling from Accra to Kumasi.



Other travellers using the route at the time of the incident, along with assistance from locals, went to the aid and helped transport them to the two hospitals.



Citi News sources in the area have also confirmed that some of the injured have been transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for further treatment.



Personnel from the Nkawkaw MTTD who visited the scene have also begun their investigations into the accident.



The news sent shock waves throughout the entire community, leading to both hospitals being flooded with family and friends of the victims.