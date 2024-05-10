Father and son remanded over alleged murder of relative

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Adentan Magistrate’s Court in Accra has ordered the remand of a father and son in police custody over charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and murder.



Solomon Nii Odoi Yemoh and his son, Caleb Ofori Yemoh, were not allowed to enter a plea and are scheduled to reappear in court on May 28. They are accused of killing their relative, Marquaye Okai.



The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, informed the court, presided over by Mrs. Nancy Adade, that investigations are ongoing and awaiting the post-mortem report and legal advice from the Attorney General’s Department.



According to Chief Inspector Addo, the complainant in the case is a driver, while the first accused, Solomon Nii Odoi Yemoh, is a welder, and his son, Caleb Yemoh, a teacher at a private school, both residing at Ashongman Estates in Accra.



The court heard that a dispute broke out between the accused and Marquaye Okai on March 9, 2024, resulting in a physical altercation.



During the altercation, Nii Yemoh sustained a head injury and sought treatment at Agbogba clinic. Upon spotting the deceased nearby, Nii Yemoh left the clinic and attacked Okai with a wooden object, inflicting multiple wounds.



Caleb joined his father in assaulting Okai, who was later rushed to Pentecost Hospital, Madina, where he succumbed to his injuries.



The complainant identified Nii Yemoh and Caleb as the alleged perpetrators, leading to their arrest and subsequent caution statements.