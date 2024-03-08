Fatimatu Abubakar advocates for independence and support of Information Ministry

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister-designate, stood firm against proposals to merge or dissolve the Information Ministry, asserting its pivotal role in governance.



During her vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee on Friday, March 8, Abubakar reiterated the necessity of maintaining the ministry as an independent entity, emphasizing its effectiveness in fulfilling essential state functions.



She highlighted past challenges encountered when the Information Ministry was amalgamated with the Ministry of Communications, underscoring the operational difficulties faced by various agencies operating under the combined ministry's umbrella. Abubakar elaborated on the struggles witnessed at the Ministry of Information building and other associated agencies during the merger period, illustrating the inefficiencies that arose from the consolidation.



Expressing her stance on the matter, Abubakar advocated for increased resource allocation to the Information Ministry, emphasizing the importance of recognizing its significance in governance. She argued that despite not being revenue-generating entities, the agencies under the ministry play crucial roles in fulfilling public duties, warranting attention and support from the government.



Furthermore, Abubakar highlighted the improved performance and effectiveness of the Information Ministry since reverting to its standalone status. She emphasized the ministry's role in disseminating accurate and timely information to the public, promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement.



In conclusion, Fatimatu Abubakar's testimony during her vetting underscored the vital role of the Information Ministry in governance and public administration, advocating for its continued independence and adequate support from the government.