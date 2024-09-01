You are here: HomeNews2024 09 01Article 1976126

Politics of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Fatimatu Abubakar applauds policy-driven shift in Ghanaian politics

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fatimatu Abubakar Fatimatu Abubakar

Ghana's Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has expressed her satisfaction with the evolution of the country's political landscape, highlighting a positive shift towards policy-driven campaigns.

Speaking on Asaase Radio's The Forum, Abubakar noted that recent elections have focused more on ideas and issues rather than divisive rhetoric.

She praised the transition from the tense, often aggressive political atmosphere of earlier years to a current emphasis on the quality of arguments in political debates.

Abubakar emphasized the importance of dialogue over violence, reflecting on her experiences since entering active politics.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment