Fatimatu Abubakar urges swift investigation into Ahmed Suale's murder

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister-designate, has called upon investigative agencies to expedite their probe into the unresolved murder of Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist from Tiger Eye PI.



The brutal killing by unidentified assailants remains a matter of great concern, and the lack of resolution has raised questions about press freedom and safety in Ghana.



During her vetting in Parliament in Accra, Fatimatu Abubakar disclosed that she had received briefings on the ongoing investigations into Mr. Suale's death.



Expressing sadness about the matter, she urged security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure justice for the grieving family and all those who loved Ahmed Suale.



In response to a question on the issue, she stated, "It is a matter that brings great sadness to me and all of us in the information sector. That being said, I have been briefed by the former Minister that the case is still ongoing, and there is an active ongoing investigation. So we can only count on the security agencies to double up and make sure that justice is delivered to the family and all loved ones."



The unresolved case underscores the importance of press freedom and the need for a swift and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.