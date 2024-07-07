Fears gripped Dakoa Newman…..As she orders boys to remove Keon posters

Politics of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: ghananewsprime.com/

Hon. Dakoa Newman is accused of her supporters destroying Mr. Ernest Adomako's posters on July 6, 2024, in the Circle area.



The Okaikoi South NDC observed the removal of their posters, replaced with NPP ones.



Mr. Adomako condemned the actions, stressing that no party has the right to remove opponents' posters and warned of legal consequences for those responsible.



He criticized Dakoa Newman's behavior as violating peaceful coexistence.



The incident has been reported to the police.