"Feast Ghana" culinary tourism event launched to showcase Ghana's unique cuisines

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Tourism stakeholders have initiated "Feast Ghana," a culinary tourism event aimed at spotlighting Ghana's distinctive cuisines and food offerings to a global audience.



Scheduled for Accra and Kumasi, the event seeks to create commercial value and position the country as a culinary tourism hub.



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association, and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC), is organizing the event.



It was launched in Accra and will be replicated in Kumasi to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.



"Feast Ghana" will culminate at the Accra International Conference Centre on May 1 under the theme "Flavours of Ghana, celebrating Ghana's cultural diversity through food." The event aims to showcase Asante cuisine, traditional dishes, and culinary demonstrations, highlighting the region’s rich heritage.



Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, believes that emphasizing diverse culinary offerings can position Ghana as a top destination for travelers seeking authentic gastronomic experiences. He highlighted the global growth of culinary tourism and stressed the importance of leveraging Ghana's unique food offerings to boost international appeal and drive tourist numbers.



Mr. Mercer emphasized the need for collaboration among stakeholders to promote local foods in hotels, pubs, and entertainment venues. He encouraged Ghanaians to support the "Feast Ghana Culinary Festival" initiative to elevate Ghana's culinary heritage onto the global stage.



CEO of the GTA, Akwasi Agyeman, noted that "Feast Ghana" aligns with the "See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, and Feel Ghana" campaign, showcasing the country’s vibrant culinary richness and celebrating its cultural diversity.