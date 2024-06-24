Federal judge blocks Iowa law that allowed the arrest of some undocumented immigrants

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: CNN

A federal judge has blocked an Iowa law that would have allowed the arrest of some undocumented migrants in the state, citing that only the federal government has the constitutional ability to make US immigration policy.



The law, set to go into effect on July 1, made it a crime for certain individuals to be in the state after being deported or having an outstanding deportation order.



Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the law in April, claiming it was a response to a lack of immigration enforcement from President Joe Biden.



The ruling comes amidst a broader debate over immigration enforcement and border security in the United States.