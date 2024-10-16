You are here: HomeNews2024 10 16Article 1994288

General News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Felicity Nelson exposes inhumane conditions in police cells

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nelson's testimony has sparked renewed concern over detainee rights play videoNelson's testimony has sparked renewed concern over detainee rights

Social justice activist Felicity Nelson has condemned the poor conditions of the cells where she and other #StopGalamsey protesters were detained, comparing them to the infamous slave dungeons of Elmina and Cape Coast.

In an interview with GHOne TV, Nelson described the inhumane conditions, including a lack of light, proper ventilation, and sanitation.

She also highlighted that detainees had to buy water for basic hygiene and were often denied the right to contact family or lawyers.

Nelson's testimony has sparked renewed concern over detainee rights and the treatment of activists in Ghana's detention facilities.


Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment