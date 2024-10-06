Female students are not part of your welfare package – NAGRAT tells members

General News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: 3news

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for a new social contract prioritizing teachers' well-being.



At the Teachers' Day celebration in Kwahu Mpreaso, Eastern Regional Chairman Godwin Awoonor-Yevu stressed the importance of involving teachers in decision-making, fair compensation, and job security.



He emphasized that sexual abuse should never be considered part of a teacher's welfare and warned that no union would defend teachers involved in such misconduct.



He highlighted an incident where four teachers engaged in inappropriate relationships with students, leading to disciplinary action.