Female students are not part of your welfare package – NAGRAT tells members

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has called for a new social contract prioritizing teachers' well-being.

At the Teachers' Day celebration in Kwahu Mpreaso, Eastern Regional Chairman Godwin Awoonor-Yevu stressed the importance of involving teachers in decision-making, fair compensation, and job security.

He emphasized that sexual abuse should never be considered part of a teacher's welfare and warned that no union would defend teachers involved in such misconduct.

He highlighted an incident where four teachers engaged in inappropriate relationships with students, leading to disciplinary action.

