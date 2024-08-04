Ferry disruption leaves truck drivers, passengers stranded at Oti

Regional News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: GNA

The breakdown of a ferry on the Oti River in Ghana's Krachi East and Nchumuru districts has left many passengers and truck drivers stranded.



The incident also resulted in the tragic death of Kofi Twee, a Volta Lake Transport Services staff member.



As the ferry service between Dambai and Dordoe-Korpe was disrupted, travelers resorted to using boats.



Volta Lake Transport Services' Public Relations Officer, Daniel Andy Peprah-Agyei, confirmed the ferry's electronic steering fault and assured that repairs were underway.



The ferry is expected to resume operations soon.



Meanwhile, boat operators are experiencing increased demand, working continuously to accommodate stranded commuters.