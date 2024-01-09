Fetish priest 'mistakenly' shoots woman dead as ritual goes wrong

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

A 22-year-old mother of one, Lydia Boatema, was allegedly shot dead by a fetish priest known as Nana Kwarteng, also called Sampson on New Year's eve, according to myjoyonline.com report.



The incident is said to have occurred as she was returning from a 31st night church service in Abirem, near Kenyasi in Kumasi.



Lydia Boatema, accompanied by her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, was traveling in a commercial tricycle, commonly known as 'pragya,' when the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2024.



Reports indicate that the suspect, Nana Kwarteng, claimed to be performing rituals for the gods when he fired multiple shots from a single-barrelled gun, hitting Lydia in the right side of her head.



The report explains that despite immediate efforts for medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries.



The surviving toddler was rushed to a nearby hospital to undergo surgery to remove pellets lodged in her body.



The fetish priest is reported to have admitted to the crime in his cautionary statement to the Kenyasi District Police Command following his arrest.



