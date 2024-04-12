Fetish priest remanded for allegedly spreading false claims about VIP Jeoun Transport

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A self-proclaimed fetish priest, Emmanuel Frimpong, has been remanded in prison custody by the Kwadaso Circuit Court for allegedly spreading false information about the VIP Jeoun Transport Company.



The 24-year-old, also known as "Beyefuo," reportedly used TikTok to falsely claim that VIP drivers were engaged in ritual expeditions.



According to the Ghanaian Times, a court, presided over by Justice Stephen Kumi, remanded Frimpong for two weeks after his plea to a charge of publishing false information under the Electronic Communication Act was not taken.



The court deemed the information he shared as misleading and damaging to the reputation of the VIP Jeoun Transport Company.



Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emelia Owusu, informed the court that Frimpong had manipulated a VIP-branded coach on TikTok to support his allegations.



He claimed that VIP drivers had to agree to be buried in a casket to sell their souls to the owner before being entrusted with a coach, suggesting that accidents involving VIP buses were a result of these rituals.



The Managing Director of VIP, Adakabre Frimpong Manso, expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for arresting Frimpong following the company's report.



He denounced cyber-bullying and emphasized that the company would not tolerate baseless allegations against them. Manso highlighted their efforts to prevent abuse of their brand, including using new buses for long journeys and older ones for shorter trips.



Manso urged the police to apprehend those tarnishing the company's image and emphasized the importance of addressing such false claims.



The court has scheduled Frimpong's next appearance for April 26, pending further investigation into the matter.