Fiapre SDA SHS wins inaugural inter-schools cocoa quiz

Regional News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School (SHS) at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality secured a remarkable victory in the Ghana Cocoa Board’s (COCOBOD) inaugural inter-schools quiz after by amassing 36 points.



The St James Seminary/SHS at Abesim, near Sunyani, came second with 33 points, while Twene Amanfo Senior High Technical School (Sunyani) was third with 30 points and Notre Dame Girls SHS (Fiapre) secured the fourth spot with 22.5 points.



The competition, held at the forecourt of the Cocoa House in Sunyani, was organized by the Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of COCOBOD, which was part of activities to mark the National Chocolate Day.



The SDA SHS received a cash prize of GhC3,000.00, St James SHS/Seminary had GhC2, 000.00, Twene Amanfo SH/Technical School and Notre Dame Girls SHS had GhC 1,500.00 each. All the schools had assorted cocoa products in addition to the cash prizes



Mr Michael P. K Asumanu, the Regional Administrator of COCOBOD, said the competition was to promote the consumption of cocoa products and raise awareness about their benefits for the youth and the general populace.



Madam Esther Boateng, the Deputy Regional Manager of the Seed Production Division, COCOBOD, who was the quiz mistress, commended the participants for their exemplary performance and encouraged them to explore the world of cocoa and its economic advantages.



Mrs Mavis Danso Darko, the Bono Regional Coordinator for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM), expressed optimismthat the competition would become an annual event, serving as a valuable educational platform for students to learn about cocoa and its benefits.