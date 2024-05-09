Fidelity Bank hands over classroom block to Abbeykope D/A Basic School

Regional News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: GNA

Fidelity Bank, the nation’s largest privately-owned bank, has handed over a newly-constructed three-unit classroom block to the Abbeykope D/A Basic School in the Ningo Prampram District in the Greater Accra Region.



The project formed part of the Bank’s Orange Impact initiative.



The support include renovation of an existing six-unit block in the school and the installation of a rainwater harvesting system.



The reconstruction and ancillary projects are expected to transform the learning environment of the pupils in the community. Key stakeholders in the community witnessed the handing-over ceremony on Tuesday.



Abbeykope D/A Basic School, according to authorities, had not been renovated since its inception in 2006.



The deplorable state of the institution, is said to have caused inconveniences for teachers and learners.



Dreamjuly Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, identified the situation and recommended the school to be selected for the Fidelity Bank Orange Impact initiative.



In a speech read on his behalf, Mr Atta Yeboah Gyan, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, emphasised the Bank’s commitment to “educational equity.”



“We were struck by the potential of the Abbeykorpe community and the challenges they faced…Limited resources meant pupils did not have the same opportunities as others. The new classrooms and renovations aim to bridge that gap and empower students to reach their full potential,” he said.



As part of the project, Fidelity Bank in partnership with EcoSchools, provided six recycling bins to improve sanitation.



Highlighting the project’s transformative potential, Mr. Enoch Anyingmor Teye, Headmaster of the School, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank and urged other well-meaning organisations to join Fidelity Bank’s efforts in enhancing educational opportunities.



Mrs. Solace Osei-Appiah, District Director of Education, commended Fidelity Bank for its commitment to proper procedures and approvals throughout the project.



Launched in 2022 as part of the Bank’s 15th anniversary celebration, the Orange Impact initiative empowers 15 under-resourced schools across Ghana over a five-year period.



Through continued collaboration, investment, tailored resources, and infrastructure improvements, “Orange Impact” is helping shape the future of Ghanaian youth by ensuring quality education for all.



Apart from Abbeykorpe D/A Basic School, other schools, including Nyameyekrom M/A Primary, Duose D/A Primary, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo M/A Basic, and Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary & JHS, have benefited from the initiative.