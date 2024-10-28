Fidelity Bank runs from procurement abuses in ECG dealings

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Fidelity Bank Ghana has denied allegations of procurement violations with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) raised by civil society groups.



The bank clarified it is one of 17 banks handling ECG funds, not its sole custodian, and has not received any legal summons on the issue.



Fidelity highlighted its long-standing work with ECG, including major energy project financing, and emphasized compliance with procurement laws.



The bank urged fair reporting and reiterated its commitment to transparency, vowing to address any false claims and maintain its integrity.