Fight SSNIT over shares given to Ahwois in their Ridge Royal Hotel – Mpraeso MP to Ablakwa

Politics of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Davis Andah Opoku, MP for Mpraeso Constituency, has challenged Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to fight SSNIT to reclaim shares of Ridge Royal Hotel owned by the Ahwoi family.



Opoku argued that if Ablakwa is genuinely fighting for the state's interest, he should also fight to retrieve shares sold to his "godfathers" (the Ahwois).



Ablakwa had petitioned the President to halt the sale of four SSNIT hotels to Rock City, threatening nationwide demonstrations if the petition is ignored.



Opoku questioned Ablakwa's motives, suggesting he is being hypocritical by not addressing the Ahwoi family's involvement in the hotel's ownership.