Fight against corruption must begin at the Presidency -Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa, has emphasized that the battle against corruption should commence at the Presidency, as this is where many corrupt and unethical deals originate.



Cudjoe suggested that the current approach to fighting corruption, including the creation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, is inadequate.



Cudjoe pointed out that numerous instances of corruption have been traced back to the Presidency, which complicates efforts to address the issue.



“Charity begins at home, and so fighting corruption should start at the Presidency because that is where all the crooked things are cooked,” he stated on Citi FM.



He cited the Scholarship Secretariat scandal and the Ministry of Special Initiatives as examples, noting that these were linked to the Presidency and involved significant mismanagement of funds.



According to Cudjoe, the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor is a reactionary measure, addressing issues only after they have already occurred.



He argued that individuals involved in corruption often have the resources to resist prosecution.



“Creating the Office of the Special Prosecutor was like battling after the facts were established, and people with deep pockets will fight you because they have made enough money to fight you through,” he explained.



Cudjoe asserted that IMANI Africa believes effective corruption and waste management must begin at the highest levels of government. By focusing on the Presidency, he believes there will be a stronger foundation for tackling corruption throughout the country.



“We at IMANI say that fighting corruption and waste begins at the Presidency,” he reiterated.