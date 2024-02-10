Final funeral rites begin for Dr. Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie

General News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Yesterday marked the commencement of the final rites leading to the burial of Dr. Ebenezer Nii Armah Tackie, the esteemed father of Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.



Dr. Armah Tackie, aged 83, who departed in June last year, will be laid to rest today at the King Tackie Tawiah Royal Mausoleum in Tesano, Accra, following a solemn burial service at the Ga Mantse Palace at 10 a.m.



Guided by the Ga Mantse, the Ga State's royal family and traditional elders are overseeing the ceremonial proceedings to bid farewell to their patriarch. The funeral, expected to span three days, is anticipated to draw political figures, business leaders, traditional chiefs, clergy, and esteemed members of society.



Yesterday, Dr. Armah Tackie's body was honored in a solemn ceremony at the Ga Mantse Palace, where traditional rituals were observed to pay homage to the departed.



Following the burial, the final funeral rites will unfold at the Ga Mantse’s Palace, culminating in a thanksgiving service tomorrow at the Calvary Baptist Church in Adabraka at 9 a.m.



A distinguished architect and urban planning professional, Dr. Armah Tackie's legacy transcends academia. Despite his scholarly achievements and contributions to research, he remained a private figure until his son's ascension to the Ga Mantse stool propelled him into the limelight of traditional leadership.



In addition to King Teiko Tsuru, Dr. Armah Tackie is survived by three other children: Naa Afi Atchoifio Okunoye (nee Tackie), Naa Korkoi Achereku Tackie, and Benjamin Nii Tetteh Ahinakwa Tackie, also known as Paa Nii, as well as eight grandchildren.



His siblings include Lydia Naa Amerley Tackie, Daniel Nii Armah Tackie, Mercy Naa Odey Thompson, Victoria Naa Amokor Sanders, and Benjamin Nii Adu Tackie.



Dr. Tackie's illustrious career saw him rise to the position of Dean of the Faculty of Environmental and Development Studies, and he served as the former Head of the Department of Architecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



His academic journey took him to Darmstadt, Germany, where he earned a Diploma in Studies in Architecture and Urban Regional Planning in 1969. Subsequently, he pursued his doctorate in Urban and Regional Studies at Cambridge University, England, in 1975.



A distinguished member of professional bodies such as the Ghana Institute of Planners, the Ghana Institute of Architects, and the Society of Ghana Engineers (Germany), Dr. Armah Tackie made significant contributions to the field of urban development.



Notably, from July 1988 to September 1996, he chaired the National Committee on Building Regulations/Codes, overseeing the overhaul of outdated legislation on buildings and formulating new Building Regulations (1996) adopted by the National Parliament as L.I. 1630.



In 1995, Dr. Armah Tackie served as the Principal Urban Designer on the New Accra Airport City Scheme, a testament to his enduring impact on Ghana's architectural landscape.