Final funeral rites for late High Commissioner Rashid Bawa set for April 20

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

The government has announced that the final funeral rites for the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana's former High Commissioner to Nigeria, will take place on Saturday, April 20.



According to a statement released on Tuesday, April 9, titled "Final funeral arrangements for the late H.E Alhaji Rashid Bawa," the secular funeral rites will be held in Kadjebi.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lead a prominent government delegation to the funeral. The President will begin by visiting Hajia Suwera Bawa, the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa's mother, to offer condolences to her and other family members. Subsequently, the President will proceed to the burial site to pay his respects. He will then sign the Book of Condolence before joining mourners at the funeral grounds for the final funeral rites.



The statement noted that dignitaries including the Diplomatic Corps, National, Regional, and Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as members of the Akan Constituency, will be in attendance.



Alhaji Rashid Bawa passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria. His remains were flown to Ghana and buried on Friday, March 15, in Kadjebi in accordance with Islamic customs.



Alhaji Bawa, a Legal Practitioner, held various notable positions during his career, including being the first Independent Candidate MP for Akan Constituency, serving as Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008, and Deputy Minister of Youths and Sports from 2001-2002, among others.