Final funeral rites for late MP John Kumah to be held today

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

The final funeral rites for the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, are scheduled to take place today, Saturday, May 18, 2024.



The funeral arrangements, according to the family’s directives, will be held at Onwe, a suburb of Ejisu, where his one-week observation was also conducted.



The sudden passing of John Kumah on March 7, 2024, sent shockwaves throughout Ghana, leaving a void in both the political and personal spheres.



He passed away at the age of 45, survived by his wife and six children. A wave of sorrow swept over relatives, sympathisers, and constituents as they assembled to witness the arrival of his remains on Friday.



The late MP’s remains were conveyed to Ejisu and later to his Donaso residence for the burial and final funeral rites, which will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024.



The funeral arrangements include a laying in state, burial service, interment, and final funeral rites, all scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, at various locations in Ejisu.



The laying in state will occur at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, beginning at 5 am, followed by the burial service at 10 am, and interment at Aduapakye Royal Cemetery. The final funeral rites will take place at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024.



A thanksgiving service is also scheduled for Sunday, May 19, 2024, at Onwe Roman Catholic School Park, as a final tribute to the late MP.



The community is coming together to pay their respects and honor the life and contributions of Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.