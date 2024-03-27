Finance Minister affirms commitment to IMF and World Bank programs amid election year

General News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam has affirmed the government's dedication to adhering to both the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) and the World Bank-supported Development Policy Operations, despite the challenges of an election year.



Speaking at his inaugural monthly press briefing on the economy in Accra on Tuesday, March 26, Mr. Adam emphasized the government's determination to stay on track with these programs, despite the inherent difficulties associated with election years globally.



"We are determined to stay the course as far as these programmes [IMF] are concerned," he stated.



Mr. Adam also outlined plans to expedite the completion of the external debt restructuring programme while optimizing domestic revenue mobilization and controlling expenditures through rationalization measures.



He highlighted the collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy to effectively implement the updated energy sector recovery program.



Moreover, the finance minister stressed the importance of an inclusive approach to economic management, including initiatives such as a joint economic roundtable with academia to address pertinent economic issues and propose solutions.



He also mentioned the establishment of a Ghana development forum to foster consensus among various stakeholders on key interventions like the IMF program and debt restructuring.