Finance Minister appeals to media owners to pay journalists well

Source: 3news

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister and MP for Karaga, has urged media owners to improve journalists' pay to ensure their professionalism and independence.



Speaking at the Northern Regional Ghana Journalists Association Awards in Tamale on September 14, he acknowledged the difficult working conditions of many journalists despite their vital role in informing the public.



Dr. Amin Adam also highlighted government efforts to boost social services despite economic challenges, such as increased spending on the National Health Insurance Scheme.



He pledged a 500,000 cedi scholarship fund for Northern Region journalists to pursue higher education.