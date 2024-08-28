You are here: HomeNews2024 08 28Article 1974569

Source: Daily Guide

Finance Minister refutes claims of MPs Common Fund financing DRIP equipment

Mohammed Amin Adam Mohammed Amin Adam

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has refuted claims that the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP) is funded by the MPs Common Fund.

Addressing the issue at a DRIP equipment distribution event in Tamale, Dr. Adam labeled the allegations as false.

He clarified that only 5% of the GHS5.7 billion allocated to the district assembly common fund is designated for MPs, making it impossible for this amount to fund the DRIP, which involves multi-billion cedi investments.

Dr. Adam reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency and urged citizens to focus on the benefits of the DRIP initiative rather than misinformation.

