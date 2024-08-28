Finance Minister refutes claims of MPs Common Fund financing DRIP equipment

Politics of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has refuted claims that the District Roads Improvement Programme (DRIP) is funded by the MPs Common Fund.



Addressing the issue at a DRIP equipment distribution event in Tamale, Dr. Adam labeled the allegations as false.



He clarified that only 5% of the GHS5.7 billion allocated to the district assembly common fund is designated for MPs, making it impossible for this amount to fund the DRIP, which involves multi-billion cedi investments.



Dr. Adam reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency and urged citizens to focus on the benefits of the DRIP initiative rather than misinformation.