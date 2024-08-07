You are here: HomeNews2024 08 07Article 1967738

Finance Minister’s apology ‘insincere’ – Proforum

The NDC's ProForum has dismissed Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's apology for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) as insincere.

At a townhall meeting, Dr. Adam sought forgiveness for the DDEP, which he said was necessary to secure an IMF bailout.

ProForum argues the apology is a weak attempt to divert attention from the "Agyapadie Document," which they claim reveals government mismanagement.

ProForum demands accountability and transparency, rejecting the apology as a ploy for public sympathy and electoral gain.

They vow to hold the government accountable for its economic policies and failures.

