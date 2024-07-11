You are here: HomeNews2024 07 11Article 1959413

Source: 3news

Finance Minister’s claim that govt has restructured $1bn IPPs’ arrears is questionable – CEO of Chamber of Independent Power Producers

Mohammed Amin Adam Mohammed Amin Adam

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers CEO, Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, has challenged Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam's claim that the government has restructured $1 billion of the IPPs' arrears.

Apetorgbor argues the statement oversimplifies the financial obligations, pointing out that the actual debt exceeds $2 billion.

He calls for a detailed breakdown of the financial commitments, including interest, idle capacity charges, and exchange rate losses.

Apetorgbor emphasizes the need for transparency and ethical accounting practices to provide an accurate picture of the sector's financial situation.

