Finance Minister supports Tamale Teaching Hospital with 10 polytanks and GHC100K

Health News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: CNR

Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, who is also the Member of Parliament for Karaga, has taken decisive action to address the pressing issue confronting the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).



In view of this, Dr. Adam donated 10 polytanks to augment water storage capacity and GHC 100,000 for the refurbishment of an obsolete underground tank.



These underground tanks, with storage capacities of 138.6 cubic meters and 65 cubic meters respectively, were decommissioned during Phase 1 of the TTH Project.



The refurbishment cost, estimated at GHS420,000 as of 2023, posed a significant financial burden, which the Minister has pledged to help alleviate.



Additionally, Dr Amin Adam promised to donate three dialysis machines to supplement the hospital’s current inventory.



During the finance minister’s working visit to the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, he announced that these machines would arrive in the country within three weeks, with delivery to the facility expected in a month.



Expressing gratitude for the generous donation, TTH CEO, Dr. Adam Atiku reiterated the hospital’s commitment to utilizing the contributions effectively.



Dr. Atiku emphasized the strain on existing machines due to the hospital’s monopoly market status in northern Ghana, underscoring the need for support from individuals and organizations to sustainably address these challenges.



Some relatives of these patients who spoke to Citi News said the water scarcity at the facility is unpleasant to cope with, especially for those coming from other parts of the country.



With Minister Adam’s intervention, TTH anticipates enhanced operational efficiency and improved healthcare delivery to the region.



The Tamale Teaching Hospital has over the years faced significant challenges, especially in water storage, which affected its operations.



Being the main referral centre for five regions in the North and neighbouring countries, TTH battled with severe water shortages and other issues that impacted its ability to provide essential healthcare services.



Patients as well as their relatives battled water problems at the Tamale teaching hospital for several years now, with some having to resort to buying water from outside or using sachet water to clean their patients who are on admission at the TTH.