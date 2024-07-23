Finance Minister to present 2024 mid-year budget review today

General News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam is set to deliver the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.



The presentation will update the House on the execution of the 2024 Budget and provide revised financial plans and an updated economic outlook for Ghana.



According to a statement from the Ministry dated July 22, the review



will cover the economic and fiscal performance for the first half of the year, including updates on growth measures, revenue, expenditure, financing, and debt sustainability. Dr. Amin Adam will also report on the implementation of the US$3 billion IMF-supported Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).



This marks his first presentation in Parliament since becoming Finance Minister in February 2024, in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).