Finance Ministry directs NABCo trainees to presidency for unpaid arrears

The Finance Ministry has addressed a petition from Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees concerning their unpaid arrears over the past nine months.

The Ministry clarified that since the NABCo programme is managed under the Office of the President, any grievances should be directed there.

In a response dated July 11, the Finance Ministry advised trainees to submit any additional

