Finance Ministry directs NABCo trainees to presidency for unpaid arrears

The Finance Ministry has addressed a petition from Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) trainees concerning their unpaid arrears over the past nine months.



The Ministry clarified that since the NABCo programme is managed under the Office of the President, any grievances should be directed there.



In a response dated July 11, the Finance Ministry advised trainees to submit any additional



documentation that might support their claims for payment. The Ministry assured that once these documents are reviewed and validated, the outstanding payments will be processed.



Emphasizing the need for proper channels to address financial issues related to the NABCo programme, the Ministry highlighted the procedural steps necessary to resolve the payment delays.



