Financial analyst cautions gov’t against election-year borrowing

Politics of Saturday, 17 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Financial analyst Leslie Dwight Mensah has warned Ghana against increased borrowing ahead of the December 2024 elections, citing the risk of undermining the country's fragile economic recovery.



He noted that Ghana typically increases borrowing by nearly 50% during election years, a pattern that could disrupt progress made under the IMF program, which has been crucial in debt restructuring.



While then Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has promised to avoid election-year overspending, Mensah remains skeptical, urging the government to prioritize economic stability over political pressures and maintain fiscal responsibility.