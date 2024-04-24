Financial issues complicating release of dumsor timetable by ECG - Kofi Kapito

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Kofi Kapito, the CEO of the Consumer Protection Agency, has commented on the current energy crisis, suggesting that financial constraints rather than generation capacity limitations complicate the issuance of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



During an interview on Citi FM, Kapito explained that unlike previous instances, where power outages were primarily due to generation capacity limitations, the current scenario is more nuanced due to financial constraints.



He emphasized that resolving the financial issues could obviate the need for a timetable.



According to Kapito, the challenge for ECG lies in the uncertainty surrounding finances. If they were to publish a timetable and financial resources subsequently became available, adjustments to the schedule would be necessary, rendering the timetable ineffective.



He emphasized that ECG's primary role is to sell power, and any delay or disruption in supply is not intentional but rather a consequence of financial constraints.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) faces criticism for the power supply disruptions, commonly referred to as 'dumsor,' and the absence of a load-shedding timetable despite public expectations.