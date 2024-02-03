Financial stress hits 64% of employed Ghanaians - Old Mutual reveals

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2023 Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor has revealed that 64% of employed Ghanaians are experiencing financial stress, which is affecting lower-income earners (those earning less than GH¢3,000 per month) and those working in the informal sector.



According to the report, 55% of the respondents have reported earning less than pre-2022 or pre-recession levels. To deal with the financial challenges, workers are not relying on personal savings as their primary source of assistance. Rather, they are opting for personal loans or seeking financial aid from formal institutions.



"To make ends meet, 61% have dipped into their savings. 54% rely on their savings as a source of income. The incidence of taking out a loan from a financial services provider is low at 10%, but consumers are turning to other sources of borrowing – 24% have borrowed from friends/family, and a further 12% have borrowed from a Susu."



Additionally, the report highlights that just over half of Ghanaian consumers are currently earning less than they were a year ago, predating the recession in September 2022. Almost 25% noted an increase in their earnings since that period.



Amid the recessionary environment, the report indicates low consumer confidence in the Ghanaian economy, with less than one in six working Ghanaians expressing confidence in the country's economic outlook.



Despite prevailing economic pressures, consumers maintain optimism about their future financial prospects. Over 90% believe that their financial situation will improve in the next six months. The report underscores the challenging economic environment globally and across Africa, with issues like poverty, debt, and rising food prices compounding financial hardships for consumers.



The Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor aims to delve into the financial behavior, perceptions, and attitudes of the working population in Ghana, offering a consumer-focused perspective on economic data.