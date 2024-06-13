Find a lasting solution to Accra’s filth problems – Ga Mantsɛ charges AMA

Regional News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Ga Mantsɛ, Niii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has urged the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to find sustainable solutions to Accra's filth problems.



Despite various initiatives which included Operation Clean Your Frontage and National Sanitation Day, the city remains dirty.



The Ga Mantsɛ toured Makola Market, interacting with traders and charging the AMA and Regional Minister to take action.



The Regional Minister, Daniel Titus Glover, announced a new initiative to ensure Accra's cleanliness, partnering with Nii Ga and the 'Asafoatsemei'.



The initiative is set to begin in July 2024, with preparations underway.