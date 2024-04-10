Fire destroys 500 wooden structures in Jamestown

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A fire outbreak in Gbagbasete, a Jamestown suburb in Accra, has destroyed approximately 500 wooden structures.



The fire started around 2 p.m. and quickly spread due to the presence of highly flammable materials.



Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The fire service, with its training school nearby, swiftly responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire.



While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, eyewitnesses suggested to JoyNews on April 9 that it may have been caused by a woman leaving her fire unattended.



Nii Atofotse, a fisherman, recounted that the fire initially appeared as thick smoke, leading them to believe it was a burning car tire. However, upon closer inspection, they realized their homes were on fire.



Residents had to fetch water from the sea as water was scarce at the scene. Despite the significant destruction, residents expressed gratitude to the fire service for their timely response.



King Nartey, a fire service officer, highlighted the challenges faced during the operation, including the absence of fire hydrants in the area. He emphasized that having fire hydrants nearby would have made their work easier.