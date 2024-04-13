Fire engulfs late Krachi East MCE's office, destroying vital documents

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

A fire broke out on Thursday night, causing extensive damage to essential documents and property at the office previously occupied by the late Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, in Dambai.



The cause of the fire remains unknown, prompting the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to launch an investigation into the incident.



Mr. Aborkugya Mensah, who served as the MCE of Krachi East Municipality, passed away on April 5, 2024, after just one year in office. He was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace the late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, who died in September 2022.



Assistant Divisional Officer 1 (ADO1) Stephen Agortor of the Dambai Fire Command confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stating that a passerby alerted the service around 10:00 PM.



ADO1 Agortor reported that although they managed to control the fire, the office's contents were completely destroyed. The fire department is actively investigating the cause of the blaze.



Meanwhile, speculation among the public varies, with some suspecting arson while others attribute the incident to a power outage.