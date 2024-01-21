Fire engulfs over 20 containers near Datus Complex School in Kasoa

General News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: CNR

Over twenty containers around the Datus Complex School, close to the Kasoa New Market, have been gutted by fire.



According to ADO 1 Charles Naam-Were, Operations Officer, Budumburam Fire Station, the cause of the fire is not readily known, but investigations have begun into the matter.



The fire, according to fire officers, started around 1 pm on Saturday, engulfing several containers.



“We received a call from the fire master control around 13:06 hours. Within 1 minute, we left the station and arrived here around 13:15 hours. Upon our arrival, the fire was well alight. Our priority was to salvage and prevent the other containers from being engulfed by the fire. Therefore, we tactically tackled the fire by containing it and preventing its spread to adjacent containers. Once we secured the perimeter, we commenced actively fighting the fire. However, as the situation escalated, we realized that the fire was spreading extensively, prompting us to call for backup.”



Some shop owners who lost their properties to the fire expressed shock at the incident.



He added that despite the state of the fire, they were able to protect the other containers from burning.



Meanwhile, some residents say they suspect that the fire was started by human error.